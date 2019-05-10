Teachers surprised with gifts in Bar Harbor

“What a wonderful week! It's teacher appreciation week.”

Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor held a student assembly with a surprise for the teachers.

“It was a surprise. We did not tell them." Said Heather Webster, assistant principal. "This whole week has been a lot of surprises. We've had our PTSA doing some special things for our teachers. Stanley Subaru and Hannaford notified us that they wanted to join in on the fun.”

Stanley Subaru and the local Hannaford teamed up to provide gifts for the teachers along with a $1000 check to the school.

“And we're just kind of overwhelmed with gratitude.”

All 43 teachers at the school will receive a water bottle, a one hundred dollar Hannaford gift card, and a free oil change from Stanley Subaru.

Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru, was there. “We've partnered with Hannaford the last few years to help fight food insecurity as well as thank the teachers for the work that they do.”

“I've had three daughters come through here." said Jay Boyce, store manager at the Bar Harbor Hannaford. "I've one left here that's in eighth grade so great community, wonderful teachers.”

Stanley Subaru has visited 34 schools this week in Hancock and Washington counties to leave care packages and free oil change coupons for teachers.

“They're the ones with the kids. They're on the front lines." Said Webster. "It's a hard job but is a wonderful thing that they do for our students.”

“What impacts our future more than our teachers?" Said Politte. "The young faces that we saw here today and the teachers that are inspiring them. They give us so much as a community and they ask for so little in return, It's the least we can do.”