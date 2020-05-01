Teachers surprise principal with parade

It’s National School Principal's Day and the staff at Vine Street School wanted to show their appreciation for their principal.

Dozens of vehicles lined up at the James F Doughty School before driving up to the Vine Street building to surprise Lynn Silk.

Physical distancing didn't stop the heartfelt displays of emotion.

Staff say they wanted to thank her for everything she does.

Carol Gilpin 3rd grade teacher at Vine Street School.

“She makes everyone around her better. She pushes you to get out of your comfort zone to try new things.”

Carybrooke Perrow is a kindergarten teacher at Vine Street School.

“She carries our burdens so we can have rest. She takes on anything that is extra for us. We couldn’t ask for somebody more suitable and wonderful to be our leader.”

As for Mrs. Silk, she was delighted.

“They did surprise me. I was totally shocked.”

Mrs. Silk is in her seventh year as principal of Vine Street School.