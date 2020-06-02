Teachers surprise Maine students with ‘The Brady Bunch’ parody

OTISFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Teachers at the Otisfield Community School came up with a creative way to show their appreciation for students.
They created a parody based on “The Brady Bunch” theme song.
Teachers wrote alternate lyrics for the song, recorded it and showed it to students on Monday.
Will Marshall, a son of a teacher at the school acted as the director.
"They premiered it yesterday, in front of the whole school, probably on some live call or whatever, it was a pretty big hit, It's the Brady Bunch, but all their teachers."
Marshall says the video received 300 views in the first day.