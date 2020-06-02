Teachers surprise Maine students with ‘The Brady Bunch’ parody

Teachers at the Otisfield Community School came up with a creative way to show their appreciation for students.

They created a parody based on “The Brady Bunch” theme song.

Teachers wrote alternate lyrics for the song, recorded it and showed it to students on Monday.

Will Marshall, a son of a teacher at the school acted as the director.

"They premiered it yesterday, in front of the whole school, probably on some live call or whatever, it was a pretty big hit, It's the Brady Bunch, but all their teachers."

Marshall says the video received 300 views in the first day.