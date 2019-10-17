Teachers recognized with Presidential awards

Four Maine teachers have been recognized with a prestigious national award, including one from Steuben and one from Dexter.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.

Heather Dorr is a math teacher at the Ella Lewis School in Steuben.

Alyson Saunders teaches science at Dexter Regional High School.

Teachers from Buxton Center Elementary School and Casco Bay High School were also honored.

