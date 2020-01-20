Teachers and classmates of murdered Newport woman gather to mourn her loss

Teachers, mentors and friends of a Newport woman killed a little over a week ago gathered in her memory Monday.

A vigil at Beal College in Bangor honored Anielka Allen, a student at the school.

Known as Annie to her friends, many in attendance are struggling with her loss.

Close friend of Annie's, Jessica Crocker says, "I have seen her give the shirt off her back."

Friends are still shocked by the news of her death.

Crocker says, "Not a day goes by that I don't want to stop by her house. I keep looking for her to call me."

Police charged Allen's husband, 40-year-old Frederick Allen, in his wife's murder.

Police have classified the case as a domestic violence homicide.

Robin Tardiff, Student and Career Services Coordinator for Beal College says, "I had many opportunities to meet with Annie and I don't think anybody ever saw any of this coming."

Annie was studying to be a medical assistant.

One of her classmates remembered her at the vigil saying, "I had a hard time in lab. You would have never known that Annie was going through what she was going through. She was right there encouraging me to keep going."

Many of her friends, classmates and mentors are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

Tardiff says, "Why didn't I see this? What could I have done differently to help curve our conversation in a different way? She was a very happy soul when she was here. So, a lot of us didn't see those behind the scenes pieces."

Casey Faulkingham of Partners for Peace says, "For a lot of people who are experiencing abuse and violence at home, it's something that they do not share with a lot of people. Certainly, I think it is important that we look inwardly and outwardly at what we can be doing differently to help victims and survivors of domestic violence. At the same time, this person was intent on taking another person's life and that person is solely responsible."

Frederick Allen has yet to enter a plea in the case. He's being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Representative's from the college say Annie was one lab away from finishing her medical assisting program.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence you can call the statewide domestic violence helpline 24 hours a day - seven days a week at 1-866-834-HELP.