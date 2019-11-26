Teachers across the state get lesson in modern music

Teachers across the state met in Orono Tuesday for a lesson in modern music.

It's put on by Little Kids Rock, a charity that encourages and enables public school kids to play popular music.

Part of that is providing training for teachers.

The charity also works with organizations to donate new instruments such as guitars and drum sets to schools.

The program is supported by the Maine Department of Education and named Maine Kids Rock.

There are more than 50 teachers that have been trained using the charity's music education system.

Pamela Kinsey, Music Director for kids K-12 in Easton says, "It gave my students an opportunity for instruments that aren't your typical band instruments to maybe play music that is more their speed than my speed."

Jason Anderson, a Visual and Performing Arts Specialist for the Maine Department of Education says, "We have a strong, long tradition of arts education in Maine and even though we are made up of rural communities, it's really exciting that we can have things like the Maine Kids Rock initiative bring music and modern music into our classrooms regardless of if their urban schools or rural schools."

The program has been a part of music education in Maine for the past four years and educators say they plan to keep it going far into the future.

