Teacher in Dexter awarded grant for new technology in classroom

A biology teacher at Dexter Regional High School is planning big things after receiving a $5,000 grant.

Alyson Saunders was awarded the money from The Society for Science and the Public.

She wants to spend it on new bio-technology for her classroom to benefit her students.

Until now she has borrowed equipment from Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor.

"And I've been trying to get the same equipment so that I can do those same labs so I don't have to borrow, so I can run them whenever I want. Plus it expands what I've been able to do because now I don't have to just do a narrow window of things. I can extend that out, so I can have students who are interested who might want to go to the Maine State Science Fair, or just want to do research. I have that freedom now," said Saunders.

Saunders is one of 28 middle and high school science teachers in the U-S and Puerto Rico to receive the grant.