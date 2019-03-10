Tea time coming to Bangor as Literacy Volunteers prepares for yearly fundraiser

It's nearly tea time in Bangor.

Literature comes alive on March 31st at Literacy Volunteers of Bangor’s 7th Annual Literacy Tea as it celebrates 50 years of changing lives, one at a time.

This family-friendly event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Auditorium at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor.

Each ticket is a passport to a “living library” where guests will be invited to tour nearly 40 tables, each decorated to represent a favorite children's book. Sumptuous snacks and pastries will be served throughout the event. No tea party is complete without tea, which will be provided by Tea Maineia.

This year’s featured Maine author is Liza Gardner Walsh of Camden who has written more than a dozen books for children and adults, including Fairy House Handbook, Fairy Garden Handbook, Where Do Fairies Go When it Snows?, Treasure Hunter’s Handbook, and The Maine Coon Cat. After a long Maine winter, Liza will be performing at the Literacy Tea her book, Do Fairies Bring the Spring?

This fun and fancy tea party is the largest fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers and its adult literacy programming. Literacy Volunteers receives no public funding to help change the lives of more than 320 adults each year with personal literacy support.

Tickets to the 7th Annual Literacy Tea are $20 each. Due to the popularity of this sell-out event, tickets are only available through advance purchase. For tickets, go online to www.LVBangor.org/LiteracyTea or call 947-8451.