Tea and Tarts hosts tea party with "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" cast

People in Bangor got a chance to meet some colorful characters for tea today.

Tea and Tarts hosted a tea party with the characters of Bangor Ballet's upcoming "Nutcracker in a Nutshell".

Attendees had tea, snacks, and even got to make arts and crafts before settling down for storytime.

"So they can come in and have their picture taken with any of the cast of Nutcracker in A Nutshell,” says Kimberly Colavito, the general manager of the Bangor Ballet. “There are sweets and treats, there's sugar plum punch, there's blueberry scones, chocolate chip cookies. They can decorate a pointe shoe, they can decorate a snowflake, or they can come out and have a storybook read to them that's themed around nutcracker."

Nutcracker in a Nutshell premieres December 7th at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University.

The company intends to do a Dr. Seuss themed event with tea and treats at a later date.

