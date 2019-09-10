Caity Brown from Tea and Tarts and Terry Hall from Pure & Simple Apothecary are in to talk about tea mixology and the medicinal effects.

Tea and Tarts will be holding an event The Art of Tea Mixology on Thursday, September 12th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 20 State Street in Bangor.

Mixing tea for medicinal effect is the oldest known form of medicine.

Terry Hall from Pure and Simple Apothecary and Nathaniel Petley, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, will be the presenters.

This is a "make and take" event.

At the event you'll have the opportunity to smell and taste a variety of ingredients from the apothecary, then finish the class by creating your own blend

Tickets are $25 to cover materials and space is limited.