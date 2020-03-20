Tax filing deadline moved to July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

(Gray News) - In response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the U.S. deadline for filing taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday.

In response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the U.S. deadline for filing taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday. (Gray News)

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.