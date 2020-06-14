Tattoo parlors, nail salons, gyms reopen in all but 3 Maine counties

Tattoo parlors, nail salons and gyms were allowed to reopen Friday in all but three of Maine’s 16 counties.

Cropped Photo: Courtesy: USMC

The owner of Sea Side Studios in Bath said her phone was ringing off the hook with clients looking to make appointments for tattoos.

Owner Christina Hughes said the two-month closure was devastating for her business.

She said she believes she could have opened safely weeks ago.

“I care about my staff. They’re like family to me. I care about my clients. They’re my family too. I love them. And I care about my own personal health because I have to go home to my daughter, and I really took things above and beyond,” Hughes said.

Nail salons that opened on Friday were also slammed with customers.

Mainely Nails in Damariscotta was fully booked with appointments.

Workers said they have gone to great lengths to adhere to the state’s safety guidelines.

“We have them call in to check in. We check their temperature. We have them wash their hands, pick their color and then wash their hands again after sitting down. We told them no guests,” Jennifer Huynh said.

Bars and tasting rooms in all but Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on Friday as well.