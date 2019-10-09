Tattoo parlor raising money for animal shelter with spooky animal tattoos

The Old Town Animal Orphanage has partnered with a Bangor tattoo parlor for a spooktacular fundraiser.

Blind Faith Tattoo is offering a variety of Halloween and pet-themed tattoos to benefit the orphanage.

The tattoos range from 60 to 100 dollars depending on size and placement.

All of the money raised will be donated to the animal orphanage and used to add heated storage for the facility and open up more space for animals to be housed.

You can see the available designs and book an appointment in-person at 92 central street in Bangor.

Blind Faith Tattoos owner D.J. Price says they're donating the time and materials for the tattoos so 100% of the cost goes directly to the shelter.

"With the animal orphanage it's a smaller facility. It doesn't get seen as much as the say like the Bangor Humane society which of course is in need of a lot of help as well. They approached us and provided an opportunity to come alongside them and help them out. We saw a need and we were able to help them so there's no reason not to."

The fundraiser runs through the end of October.

