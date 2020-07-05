Tattoo parlor credits connection with community for their good business

Even with COVID-19, Disconnected Tattoo and Art Company in Ellsworth has managed to stay busy.

After reopening in a new location in the Main Coast Mall, the shop has implemented new policies to keep customers and artists safe.

Such as a new cleaning station, giving out masks and gloves, alongside eliminating in person consultations.

Despite these new circumstances, business is still strong, with appointments booked until September.

The shop's owner says that they were able to keep busy by reaching out and speaking with the community.

"Reach out to your community. That's going to be your biggest asset. The community is what keeps us going and what has allowed us to get this far. If it wasn't for our clients or the people that have faith in us, we wouldn't be here," said Rob Sibley, the shop's owner.

If you want to reach out to them, you can connect with them on their Facebook page.