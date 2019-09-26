Tattoo fundraiser to raise awareness about chiari malformations

September is National Chiari Awareness Month.

Chiari malformations are structural defects in the base of the skull and cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance.

To help raise awareness, Kokopellis in the Bangor Mall will be doing Chiari awareness ribbon tattoos this weekend.

The tattoo will include a purple or blue infinity symbol with the lettering CM or SM.

Organizers say Maine needs to be aware of Chiari as a lot of people become disabled from it because of a drawn-put diagnosis.

“It’ll be a win for both sides. It’ll help create jobs. The state money will stay here. People can move her for treatment instead of us moving away for treatment,” said Lisa Dunton-Roy, the Maine ASAP Support Group Coordinator.

The event is on Saturday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

It’s a $20 for each tattoo.

And, it’s first come, first served.

