Tattoo and art gallery opens in downtown Bangor

Bringing together two kinds of permanent artistry.

That's what the owners of Birds and Bones Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery are doing in downtown Bangor.

We spoke to owner Hailee Winter who says that's the concept behind their shop.

Winter and tattoo artist Siobhan Alexander say they hope they can put down roots and blend the culture together for artists and clients.

"We wanted to bring together the tradition of tattooing with a kind of more traditional recognized art forms to kind of help people understand that they can go hand-in-hand. We're both Bangor natives so it's really great to finally be able to be a part of this downtown community," said Winter.

You can find can more info at their website birdsandbones.com.

