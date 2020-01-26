Tasty taco fundraiser to support weekly meal program in Bar Harbor

It's all about the tacos at a dinner in Bar Harbor next weekend.

The fun feast will also raise money for a program that offers free community meals in town every week.

The mission of Open Table MDI is to inspire strong, loving and inclusive communities through the sharing of food.

Open Table MDI currently offers a Tuesday meal from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church in Bar Harbor. Each week, approximately 200 dinners are served to community members. The supper is open to all.

A fundraiser to support the effort is set for Saturday, February 1st. "Let's Taco 'Bout Community" is Open Table MDI's 3rd Annual Benefit Supper. It will be at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A donation at the door is $10 per person. Children 8 and under are free.

The evening also includes a silent auction and music from: Banned from Eden, Nikolai Fox and Friends, Johnnie Garcia. Peter Lindquist and The Phil Kell Jazz Quartet.

Folks can always help out Open Table MDI by volunteering to cook, prepare for the dinner or clean up. Local musicians are also welcome to play at the dinner and financial donations to purchase the food are accepted, too.

For more information, visit www.opentablemdi.org or Facebook at Open Table MDI.