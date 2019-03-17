Tasty fundraiser in Sangerville to help feed others in community

A tasty fundraiser in Sangerville is focusing on feeding others in the community, too.

GNU Image / MGN

SoupStock 2019 on April 6th is a fundraising event to benefit the Food Cupboard at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sangerville and Dover-Foxcroft.

It's patterned after Empty Bowls, an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level.

SoupStock has involved the creation and decoration of more than 200 bowls made from clay. Besides the several dozen church members and friends, participation has come from Lyn Black Pottery; Maine Alternative Solutions/Spinning Out Clay, The Monson Pottery Workshop and Mudville in Sommerville, Massachusetts.

The $25 cost of admission to SoupStock 2019 includes a handcrafted bowl, soup, bread, dessert, beverage and music. Seatings for dinner are at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m..

A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the evening. All goods and services are donated by local individuals and businesses. For tickets call the church at 876-4926 or Carol at 745-9682.>