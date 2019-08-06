Taste of Waterville is this Wednesday

One of Central Maine's tastiest events takes place Wednesday.

The Taste of Waterville goes from 11:00a.m. to 11:00p.m.

Tons of food, drinks, and activities flood the streets of Downtown Waterville.

It also features live music and a beer garden.

"We have all kinds of food vendors," said Kelly Smith, Program Assistant for the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce. "Nonprofits have organized some great activities for children and families. You can go to the Taste website tasteofwaterville.com, and we also have a Facebook page. Everything is there as far as parking and menus, and all of the activities that are going on."

A few former Red Sox players will be there as well signing autographs.