'Taste of Ellsworth' event goes virtual

Normally during the month of June Heart of Ellsworth hosts their annual Taste of Ellsworth Event.

But, this year because of COVID-19 they have moved the event online.

For the entire month of June they are promoting area restaurants on social media.

Each day they are picking a different businesses and encouraging folks to support that eatery.

“They are a very big part of the fabric of our local economy and we really want to support that and we also want to support the diversity of food options in Ellsworth," said Cara Romano, Executive Director for Heart of Ellsworth.

Visit Heart of Ellsworth on Facebook for more information.