Task force wants to limit size of ATVs on some Maine trails

A task force convened by Governor Mills recommending numerous changes to the way the state regulates all-terrain vehicles.

The governor created the task force to help the state cope with increasing ATV registrations in the Pine Tree State.

The task force has called for a limit on the size and weight of ATVs that can be used on state-maintained trails, where they would be limited to 65 inches wide and 2,000 pounds.

The task force included landowners, farmers, ATV users, land trust representatives and others.