Taps heard in neighborhoods across the country

CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force Bugler Jari Villanueva asked veterans, musicians, and students of all ages and skill levels to play taps on their front lawns or porches at 3pm local time on Memorial Day.

People all over the nation joined the 'Taps Across America' movement, including in Hampden.

Pat Michaud, Hampden Academy's band director, took up his bugle in his driveway to play the somber 24-note song.

He alerted his neighbors ahead of time so they could listen if they wanted.

Michaud says playing taps is personal for him.

"My father fought in WWII. I played this for his funeral about eighteen years ago. Our brother was involved in the Vietnam War conflict. He's still with us. It's a personal thing to honor those people in our community who've served us."

Michaud's neighbors could be heard shouting their thanks after he finished playing.