"Day by day," displaced Augusta tenants try to move on after fire

The cause of a fire that ripped through an Augusta apartment building early Saturday morning is still unknown.

A few of the buildings nearly 30 tenants were injured - others had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone made it out.

We were there Monday as residents picked through some of their things - as they try to start to moving forward.

"I woke up to my mom telling me that there was a fire," said Tyler White, who lived in one of the apartments at 36 Malta Street.

"I immediately got up throw on some clothes and as I was trying to get my cat in the cat carrier the smoke was coming through the door so I throw on some shoes and as soon as they open up the door to the hallway immediately smoke came pouring in."

Following the devastating fire people are now being able to access the building the folks that we spoke with here left to wonder what comes next.

"Day by day," said Jerusha White. "Every day you wake up you got something else to navigate through."

"Right now we're staying at a friends place in Vassalboro so the next move is just kind of looking around trying to find a new spot to live and just moving forward with it," said Tyler.

Dan Szatkowski owns the building.

"Meeting with our tenants, sharing the sorrow of the experience together and saying goodbye because people have to scatter to new homes," he said Monday.

"It's a package, the whole package is hard, because there was something that you were a part of," he said. "You're part of a bigger community, it's difficult to experience that loss."

"It's definitely made me very grateful," said Jerusha. "It was a good community in here. I'm also very thankful that my son is alive and my cats both made it out."

"Make sure your smoke detectors are working," said Dan. "Ours were and I think it saved a lot of lives."

