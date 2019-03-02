In Bangor, the Briar Patch is taking advantage of Read Across America day by offering story time for folks of all ages.

Coloring and drawing activities were a part of today's fun. The owner of the Briar Patch says it's always important to read, but it's equally important to be inclusive.

"Books, like people, come from all over and have all sorts of different stories to tell. So we wanted to make sure that we were able to share all sorts of diverse stories all of our families that were here today"

This is the 17th annual Read Across America day. The Briar Patch has story time every Sunday. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.