Take a ride inside Bangor's trolley

Did you know Bangor has a trolley?

It's been seen more and more in the streets lately.

"The trolley just came to us. Another transit agency was going to get rid of it so they called me up and asked me if I was interested in having it so I asked those that I needed to and we obtained the trolley."

As Bus Superintendent for the Community Connector Laurie Linscott knows a good thing when she sees it.

"Everybody loves the trolley. Every time we have it out we get calls on 'how do we get the trolley?'"

For the last year the trolley has been seen around Bangor like for these kids attending the Bicentennial kickoff. It's a service that has quite a history in Bangor.

"It is ironic that we did start with trollies years and years ago and now we kind of have our own little piece of history. It does add some old-time feel and I think it adds some happiness."

"The community seems to like it."

Community Connector Lead Driver Craig Lilley agrees.

"When I see them out in public they're always smiling and waving and think it's kind of a cool, cool thing that we have here."

The trolley isn't the only new ride in their fleet. They just got one of two brand new busses to add to their routes which run in Bangor and the surrounding areas.

"There's a lot of people in the community that really rely upon it and use it. If they didn't have this they'd be stuck at home," says Lilley.

As for the trolley, it is available within the already established guidelines put forth by the city.

"The trolley is available for rent for those that are in the civic organizations, non-profits. The trolley is available to rent from Memorial Day to Labor Day and before then and after it has to be specially approved by the city manager," says Linscott.

"It seems like it brings out the kid in people."