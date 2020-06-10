Taiwan, UNE professor among those helping Maine in fight against COVID-19

Thousands of Maine frontline workers have been able to continue their cornoavirus response efforts thanks to the generosity of a few unexpected but appreciated donors.

During Wednesday's CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said the government of Taiwan donated 30,000 N95 masks to the state to be used to protect against the coronavirus.

He didn't know how that donation came to be or if Taiwan has given to other states, but he thanked them for the donation.

In addition, a professor at the University of New England donated 500 bottles of the solution that's used in the fit testing process.

Shah says that process is only way N95 masks can be used effectively.

"Played a humongous part in our ability as well as the ability of the National Guard overall to fit test over 2,000 people across the state," Shah said. "In addition, we've also supplied the solution to counties, and their emergency management agencies who have requested it so county level fit testing missions can also occur."

To put the importance of getting the solution into context, Dr. Shah said they ordered a few bottles from their usual distributor in February and those orders were just filled this week.

