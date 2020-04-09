Tablets delivered to Piscataquis County students to boost remote learning education during coronavirus pandemic

Piscataquis County schools received wifi-enabled Samsung Tab A's to help the students with their schoolwork while they are remote learning.

The Maine Department of Education delivered the devices in hopes of helping kids learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 500 devices were offered in Piscataquis County because they have the highest percentage of students without connectivity.

The devices will cover all the needs of students in the county.

The Maine Department of Education surveyed building principals across Maine to identify needs, and are working to procure devices and hotspots for all students that need them as quickly as possible.

