Belfast retirement community displaying bird feeders to boost residents spirits

Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community in Belfast has had its challenges in recent weeks with COVID-19.

32 residents and 11 staff members there tested positive. 13 residents passed away from the virus.

While there are no active cases there right now, they've have been doing what they can do keep up morale.

And they're asking for the public's help.

We're just going to do everything we can to keep it out and keep people safe."

The Tall Pines Community in Belfast reached a epidemiological milestone this week.

Since early April, staff there have been dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus. Right now, the head of the Maine Center for Disease Control says there are no active cases.

Through it all, the staff has been lifting the spirits of residents by placing bird feeders around the campus.

"Everybody has a window that is right here on floor level so they can look out and see loved ones, see the birds, see the squirrels. They can see this all happening around them," explained Matthew Griswold, Executive Director of Tall Pines in Belfast.

To help get the word out, staff put out a post on Facebook asking for donations of bird feeders, hooks, and seeds.

"Within in a couple of days I think it had 11,000 views and people started showing up. We've had to put a bin over there for people to drop off bird feeders,: said Griswold.

They say many of the residents have found joy not only watching nature, but also being able to see family and friends from outside their window.

"It's just been heartwarming to see the number of people everyday showing up, dropping off bird food, saying hi. It's a real symbol of the support we've gotten from this community," said Griswold.

And that goes for staff, too.

"As dark as these times have been, this kind of support and the courage and effort I have seen from my staff, for me is a huge motivator and a bright light in a really difficult time," said Griswold.

If you would like to drop off a bird feeder or to refill a bird feeder that's already on campus, staff say you're more than welcome to do so. They hope it brings some positivity to their residents and staff during this difficult time.