TSA stops woman with loaded handgun in her handbag at Bangor International Airport

TSA agents in Bangor stopped a Georgia woman from boarding a plane over the weekend with a loaded handgun.

Bangor International Airport officials say federal agents found a handgun with six bullets in her handbag.

They say she told them she did not know she had it with her and thought it was in a different bag.

Officials say she drove here from Georgia and was ticketed to fly back when they found the gun.

This is the first gun caught by the TSA at the airport in Bangor this year.

They say they have the right to issue penalties to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint.

Bangor police allowed the woman to hand off the gun to a friend who wasn't ticketed to fly.