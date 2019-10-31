TSA officers at Portland Jetport stop firearm from getting past checkpoint

TSA officers at the Portland Jetport stopped a Minot woman from bringing a gun onto a plane.

Authorities say the woman told them she forgot the loaded handgun was tucked into an outer pocket of her purse.

The gun was spotted by security officers when the woman entered the checkpoint x-ray machine.

This is the first time this year that Jetport officers have detected a gun.

Regulations let passengers travel with firearms only in checked baggage.

Those guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard sided case, locked and packed separate from ammunition.

You can learn more about TSA policies with regard to traveling with firearms here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition