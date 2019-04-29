TSA offers travel tips while flying out of BIA

For those flying out of Bangor, figuring out the fastest way to get through security checks can be a challenge.

The Transportation Security Administration says preperation and patience should be kept in mind while packing.

Joy Hollowell reports.

O n a typical day, up to 900 people go through security checkpoints at Bangor International Airport. During spring break and the summer, that number doubles.

"Honestly, passengers are really good," says Tony Caruso, BIA Airport Director. ""hey understand the need for security in today's world. Especially here in Bangor, with the TSA folks, they're for more of a personal touch."

Kowing what to expect from screening agents can make a big difference, according to the TSA.

"All TSA is focused on is making sure that you get to your destination safely," says Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson.

Ay liquids, gels and aerosols need to be in one quart, see through bags.

"We request that these items be 3.4 ounces or smaller," says Farbstein.

Why

"Intelligence tells us that if there were explosies hidden in any of these, the quatity would be small enough that it would be not likely to cause a catastrophic incident on a plane," she explains.

Eectronic devices are a popular choice for terrorists, according to the TSA, which is why they get extra attention.

"See, this one has been altered," says Farbstein, pointing out an exposed wire protruding from a laptop.

Being asked to remove your hat isn't a courtesty call.

"We want to make sure yhou don't have anything hidden in your head," says Farbstein. "But let's take a better look at what's in the hat."

She showed a hidden plastic liner filled with explosives.

Even what looks like an ordinary deck of cards, can actually contain hidden detonator devices.

"I'd say joker's wild there, huh?" says Farbstein, showing an example.

Proper protocols are what the TSA says help to ensure they stay alert and ahead.

"If I were an explosives expert, to think about how to hide something in one of these, I can assure you the terrorists have thought of that as well," says Farbstein.

Did you know knitting needles are allowed as a carry on?

If you have questions about what is permitted and not permitted on a plane, you can log onto https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

The TSA also has Twitter and Instagram accounts where they will personally reply to your inquiry.

