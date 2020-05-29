TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods to reopen all stores in next month

(Gray News) – The owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods plans to reopen all its stores by the end of June.

TJX Companies temporarily closed its 4,400 locations on March 19 and began to reopen them on May 2. More than 1,600 stores have been reopened worldwide so far.

“In these unprecedented times, our hearts are with everyone around the world who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including our Associates and their families, our customers, and the communities we serve,” TJX CEO and President Ernie Herrman said.

“I want to thank our global associates who are doing excellent work in the midst of this, and we are all looking forward to the day when our business is fully open again and we can welcome our Associates and customers back worldwide.”

The stores are reopening with new health and safety practices, which include store associates wearing masks and a request for customers to do the same, a press release says.

Protective shields are in place at registers, along with social distancing markers in checkout lines.

Store employees will undergo health screenings and temperature checks when reporting to work.

