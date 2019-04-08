TIP411 is now a safe anonymous way to help law enforcement in Washington County

It's now easier to report crimes in Washington County with the launching of an interesting app, TIP411.

Brian Frutchey of Healthy Acadia and Sheriff Barry Curtis were special guests during our TV5 Morning News. They explained to Joy Hollowell how this app will make it safer for residents to anonymously pass on information to those who work to keep the community safe.

They also implored residents not to use the APP to report emergencies, but instead report those to 911.

