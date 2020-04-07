Symbol of hope shines bright above Camden

A symbol of hope is now shining down on Camden from atop Mount Battie, months before its usual appearance.

Normally, the star is lit from Thanksgiving Day to New Years Eve.

But for the first time in its 54-year history, members of the assembly crew erected the star on the World War I Memorial Tower in April.

As far as the town historian can recall, there has never been a time when the star has gone up outside of the Christmas holiday season.

The lighting had to be approved by the State of Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Once they were given the green light, it took team members twice as long yesterday to assemble the star as volunteers complied with physical distancing guidelines and wearing protective gear.

Peter Rollins, a volunteer says, "The light shines down on so many people around here, and we just want to make people's days a little bit easier. This is a new thing for everybody. We're not used to this, and if we can make one person's day better, then it's worth all the hard work."

The plan is for the star to be lit each evening at sunset until the pandemic is over.