An Ellsworth restaurant is doing what they can to give back, one cinnamon bun at a time.

Sylvia's Cafe who is open for take out, is donating 50 cents for each cinnamon bun they sell on Wednesday's during their cinnamon bun challenge.

The donated funds will go to benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth.

They say they're doing this because after seeing hard times on their own business, they know others must feel the same.