"Swing for Success" helps raise funds for those in recovery

Folks were golfing for a cause in Orrington this weekend.

The Maine Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Rocky Knoll Golf Course, and Healthy Acadia partnered up to host the second annual, "Swing for Success" golf tournament.

All proceeds from the event will build Healthy Acadia's Downeast Recovery Support Fund.

"Sometimes there's a lot of stigma around this topic, and people don't understand why people can't help themselves and so for everybody to be here for that cause, for me, is I am just feeling a deep, deep sense of gratitude," says Denise Black, the co-director of Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching.

The Downeast Recovery Support Fund assists those in recovery from opioids and other substances with needs such as transportation, housing, and other basic needs.

The Fund will be accessible to those in Hancock and Washington counties seeking recovery.