Sweethearts dance the day away in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) Folks at Downeast Horizon were busting a move this Valentine's Day.
They held a sweetheart dance to celebrate the day of romance.
Everyone dressed to the nines.
They danced the cupid shuffle, cha cha slide...even had some Justin Bieber in there.
I could barely keep up.
And what's a sweeheart dance without sweets -- there were festive refreshments to enjoy as well.
We asked a few of them about what Valentine's Day means to them.
Jonathan Morrison says, "Valentine's Day is a day of dancing, romance and most of all true love."
Another dancer says, "It means love and hugs and kisses."