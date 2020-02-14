Sweethearts dance the day away in Bar Harbor

Folks at Downeast Horizon were busting a move this Valentine's Day.

They held a sweetheart dance to celebrate the day of romance.

Everyone dressed to the nines.

They danced the cupid shuffle, cha cha slide...even had some Justin Bieber in there.

I could barely keep up.

And what's a sweeheart dance without sweets -- there were festive refreshments to enjoy as well.

We asked a few of them about what Valentine's Day means to them.

Jonathan Morrison says, "Valentine's Day is a day of dancing, romance and most of all true love."

Another dancer says, "It means love and hugs and kisses."