Sweet laughter cooked up by Cannan cookie maker during virus outbreak

A Cannan business has brought a little levity to Covid-19.

In the form of cookies.

Hannah Carrier, owner of The Sweet Spot, decided to get creative and spread some laughter.

So, she created the Covid-19 cookie set.

Virus cookies, toilet paper cookies and Clorox wipe cookies are included.

She originally posted the first set as a joke hoping to sell it.

Now, she has 22 orders for the unique treats.

Carrier says, "I had a lot of free time with a lot of orders being cancelled. It just really took off. I was worried about selling that one set and now I have a bunch of them. People are sending them to their nurse friends. They are taking them to work to kind of lighten the mood or buying them just because they think they are funny."

Carrier lost quite a few of her orders due to business closings and cancelled events.

She says this has created a fun opportunity for her to try something new for her customers.

She's even created board game cookies to play with and then eat.

If you'd like to order some cookies from The Sweet Spot you can visit her Facebook Page or the website thesweetspotcookies.com.