Sweet Dreams Project going strong in its fourth year

Deb Tanner works as a teacher at Skowhegan Area Middle School.

In 2015, she was named Somerset County Teacher of the Year.

"I know I make a difference every day in the lives of the kids that I teach, but I want to do more."

In 2016, Deb founded the Sweet Dreams Project.

"A pair of pajamas and a book for needy children in our community."

The idea is to provide warmth for the kids and a chance to bond.

"I just envision the kids on Christmas getting these PJs and books and mom or dad or sister or brother sitting down and snuggling with them and reading to them."

Sarai Tanner, Deb's daughter-in-law, was there volunteering. "It's so important for kids to hear bedtime stories and to look at books. I know that my daughter…she loves books. Giving a book away just feels great."

"The first year we gave out 114 sets, and I thought that was amazing." said Deb. "When I drove in here from school this morning and saw all the cars, I started to cry because I thought, look at all these people that were making a difference in their lives."

This year they have over 400 sets of PJ's and books to give out. Some of the packages even come with a Beanie Baby from the collection of a community member who recently passed away.

"It's just amazing. The community is what makes this work."

Melanie Austin was also there volunteering. "For me, it's serving the younger ones because they are our future, and this just helps put a little love in their heart."

Businesses and individuals donate all year long to make the dream a reality.

"This is for kids, and I want their Christmas to be special, and if I can do one little thing to make it special, it's worth every bit of my time."

The gifts are available to any family in need on a first come, first serve basis.

Pick-up times at the Skowhegan Federated Church include Dec 18th from nine to noon and four to five. Thursday from nine to noon, and Saturday morning from nine to ten.

They have run out of many larger sizes of pajamas but have sizes 0-5T in boys and girls and they have girls 14-16 to women’s medium.