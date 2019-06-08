Suspicious package forces evacuation of part of Portland Police Department

A suspicious package forced parts of the Portland Police Department on Middle Street to be evacuated for about two hours Friday morning.

The suspicious package was discovered just after 8 a.m. in the building's lobby.

Police said a review of surveillance video showed a woman leave the package in the lobby at about 5:15 a.m.

The first two floors of the building and the plaza outside the lobby were closed and evacuated.

Police said a backup dispatch facility was opened as a precaution. The police station reopened by 10 a.m. after the Hazardous Devices Unit determined the package was not a threat.