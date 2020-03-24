Suspicious death in Stonington

Suspicious is how Maine State Police are describing the death of a man found inside a home in Stonington.

The body was discovered around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on Weed Field Road. His name was not released.

An autopsy will take place at the State Medical Examiner's office Tuesday.

Detectives and evidence technicians were at the home during the night and work will continues Tuesday. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

