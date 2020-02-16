Suspect leads police on a chase through six towns

Micheal Marble was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase through six towns ending in New Hampshire.

Sanford police were first alerted to Marble when they heard a car was stolen out of Wells.

The chase started in Sanford and traveled through Wells, Springvale, Shapleigh, and Acton.

Marble lost control of the car and crashed on Rt. 109 and Rt.153 in Wakefield, New Hampshire.

He was taken into custody by Wakefield police.

Maine State Police, Sanford Police, York County Sheriff's office, Norther Berwick Police, Wells Police, Wakefield Police and Ossipee Police were all involved.

There were no injuries during the chase.

Marble is charged with eluding and driving to endanger.

There are other charges pending from the other agencies.