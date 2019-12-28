Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Limerick

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Limerick on Friday night, according to the Maine Attorney General's office.

Officers with the York County Sheriff's office have closed off sections of Route 11 near the Dollar General store following the incident.

Officials with the Attorney General's office say the suspect who was killed was involved in a robbery.

As is standard procedure with the use of deadly force, the state Attorney General's office has joined the investigation.

Police would not identify the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting.