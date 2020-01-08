Suspect in custody after shots fired at Waterboro construction site

A large police presence closed down Lords Road in Waterboro near a construction site at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Stephen Rossetti, 67, of Waterboro, fired shots at the construction site from his property on Lords Lane, missing workers but damaging some of the company's construction equipment.

Waterboro police and firefighters, as well as crews from York, Old Orchard Beach and the Maine Warden Service, responded to the incident. The York County Incident Command truck was brought in, along with two large armored vehicles.

Rossetti was taken into custody and transported to York County Jail.