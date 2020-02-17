Suspect in custody after Buxton standoff

A 44-year-old man is in custody after an hourslong standoff in Buxton.

Police went to the home of Andrew Forbis around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a man making threats to a family member. Forbis refused to leave his home, which lead to the standoff.

Police say Forbis told them he had firearms and other weapons. After a search following his arrest, police say they found BB-type guns, an airsoft gun, and a sword.

Forbis resisted arrest and was injured as officers tried to take him into custody. His injuries are not life-threatening.

He will be taken to York County Jail after he is discharged from the hospital.

A section of Depot Street and Main Street in Buxton had been closed during the standoff but have since reopened.