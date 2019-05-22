Suspect in armed standoff in Auburn shot by police

Authorities say the suspect in an armed standoff in Auburn was shot and killed by police, ending a six hour standoff.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Steven Case, of Lewiston.

The standoff started at about 9:15 Tuesday morning when officers responded to an apartment building on Main Street in Auburn for an unrelated matter.

Police said they made contact with Case, who was known to officers.

They said he has a lengthy criminal history.

Police said Case had an arm full of weapons, including several rifles and handguns.

When Case spotted officers, he went into the basement of the apartment building with a woman believed to be his girlfriend, according to police.

The Maine State Police tactical team responded to the scene.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Case was removed from the building on a stretcher and the woman walked out on her own.