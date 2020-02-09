Suspect in Caribou shooting incident arrested in Pennsylvania

Police say a man wanted for aggravated attempted murder in Caribou last month was taken into custody Sunday morning by police in Pennsylvania.

Caribou police say 39-year-old Adrien Covington, was in a taxi when he allegedly got into an altercation with a passenger, and shot him.

Police haven't released that man’s name.

Police say Covington initially gave police in Pennsylvania a false name, however they were able to confirm the false name and re-locate him based on the vehicle he was in.

We’re told he will be extradited back to Maine to answer to the charges filed by the Caribou Police Department and the Caribou District Attorney’s Office.

