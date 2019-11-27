Suspect in Augusta officer-involved shooting arrested

The suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Augusta Sunday was arrested after being released from the hospital.

27-year-old Robert Farrington of Augusta was taken to Kennebec County Jail Wednesday night.

Augusta police were looking for Farrington around midnight Sunday.

He was wanted by Fairfield police for charges of domestic assault and cruelty to animals.

Police say when they made contact, an armed confrontation broke out between Farrington and Officer Sabastian Guptill.

Guptill was not hurt.

Augusta Police have charged Farrington with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

His bail is set at $750 for the Fairfield charges and $5,000 for the Augusta charge.

The attorney general's office is investigating the shooting which is standard procedure.

Guptill has been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.