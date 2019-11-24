Officer-involved shooting leaves one man injured in Augusta

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say they responded to a home on South Belfast Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in an attempt to locate a man who was wanted by the Fairfield Police Department for charges of Domestic Assault and Cruelty to Animals.

When police made contact, they say an incident occurred involving deadly force between the man and Officer Sabastian Guptill.

Guptill was not injured during the altercation and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man is listed in stable condition.

His name is not being released at this time.

Officer Guptill has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

