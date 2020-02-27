Survivor of Machias-area shooting spree released from hospital

The only survivor of the Machias-area shooting spree in early February that left three people dead is now out of the hospital.

TV5 also received an update from the medical examiner's office on the cause of death for the others.

They say Shawn Currey died after being shot in the neck, chest and spine.

Jennifer Bryant-Flynn and Samuel Powers both died after being shot in the head.

63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield is charged with murder and assault.

HE'S being held without bail.